Back to the skies - soon. The new consortium owning Jet Airways, once India's most prominent private airline, is confident of launching services by early 2022. Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: India’s Jet Airways - now owned by a UAE-based investor - will resume domestic operations in the first quarter of 2022, with an inaugural flight from Delhi to Mumbai. The process of reviving the grounded carrier is on track with the existing Air Operator Certificate (AOC) under process for revalidation.

The Jalan-Kalrock consortium, the new owners of the airline, said it was “working closely” with the relevant authorities and airport coordinators on slot allocation, required airport infrastructure, and night parking. “Jet Airways 2.0 aims at restarting domestic operations by Q1-2022 and short haul international operations by Q3/Q4 of 2022," said Murari Lal Jalan, Lead Member of the Jalan Kalrock Consortium and the proposed non-Executive Chairman of Jet Airways.

Murari Lal Jalan, Lead Member of the Jalan Kalrock Consortium and the proposed non-Executive Chairman of Jet Airways.

"Our plan is to have 50 plus aircraft in three years and 100 plus in five years, which also fits perfectly well with the short-term and long-term business plan of the consortium. The aircraft are being selected based on competitive long-term leasing solutions.”

The revival plan for Jet Airways is being implemented as approved by NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) and all the creditors will be settled as per the plan in the coming months, said the statement.

New HQ

Jet Airways will be headquartered in Delhi NCR region with its senior management working from the corporate office at Gurugram. The airline will continue to have strong and significant presence in Mumbai, where it will work from its ‘Global One’ office in Kurla.

“We will start with domestic operations on an all narrow-body aircraft fleet leased from major global aircraft lessors who have approached us, and with whom we continue to engage,” said Sudhir Gaur, Acting CEO of Jet Airways.