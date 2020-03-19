Demand slump of 40-50% could keep up to 150 planes in their parking bays

India's airline industry is particularly vulnerable to any downturn. A 40-50 per cent demand dip could lead to as many as 150 aircraft being grounded. File picture of Air India jets at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. Image Credit: AP

Mumbai: Two of India’s most high-profile airlines are considering grounding planes as the coronavirus ravages travel demand.

IndiGo, Asia’s biggest budget airline by market value, has seen traffic slump as much as 30 per cent in India, while its international flights have dried up following government restrictions on travel. In addition to potential groundings, Vistara, the Indian venture of Singapore Airlines Ltd., is considering delaying delivery of some of the first batch of Boeing Co. 787 Dreamliners it has on order.

Should the pair go ahead with the flight cancellations, they’d join the growing number of airlines around the world doing so - United Airlines Holdings Inc. and British Airways’s parent recently announced capacity cuts - as the pandemic keeps people from flying. Indian carriers have avoided major reductions in flights so far but pressure is mounting as the number of confirmed cases climbs in the world’s second-most populous country.

More on the way

With demand expected to fall at least 40-50 per cent in the near term, India’s airlines may initially ground 150 aircraft, according to Sydney-based CAPA Centre for Aviation. Even after a slump oil prices, the country’s airlines will lose $500 million to $600 million this quarter, excluding loss-making national carrier Air India Ltd., and that estimate may be revised downward.

“In the absence of a serious and meaningful government intervention, such an outcome could lead to several Indian airlines shutting down operations by May or June due to a lack of cash,” CAPA India said in a report. “Regardless of any fiscal concessions and support that the government may offer, most airlines will have to shrink their operations, and the more vulnerable carriers may shutdown.”

Need time to decide

Both IndiGo and Vistara have yet to make final decisions on their plans to combat plummeting demand, sources said.

Vistara will temporarily suspend all international flights until March 31, it said in a statement late on Wednesday. The airline has also adjusted its domestic capacity for March and April due to falling demand, and may make further adjustments, according to the statement.

Go Airlines India Ltd. also canceled several domestic flights on Wednesday after suspending international routes, airport websites showed.

IndiGo is Asia's biggest budget carrier in terms of market value. Image Credit: IANS