India's civil aviation authority tells airlines to keep the middle seat vacant, but does not say how this should be applied. Image Credit: Reuters

New Delhi: Airlines have been ordered to keep the middle seat empty if passenger load factors and seat capacity allow for it, India's aviation regulator said in a notice to domestic and international carriers.

However, members of the same family would be allowed to sit together, the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in its notice. The regulator did not elaborate on what load factors or seat capacity would require the middle seats to be left vacant.