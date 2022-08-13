Dubai: Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has signed an agreement with Ras Al Khaimah International Airport to start operations on October 3. The service will operate a year-round scheduled operation between the two airports, connecting the Emirate to regional and international destination, Gulf Air said in a statement on Saturday.
“This agreement expands Ras Al Khaimah International Airport’s airspace by introducing multiple destinations from East to West,” said Sheikh Salem Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Ras Al Khaimah International Airport’s Chairman. “This agreement enhances the services between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the UAE; and we are delighted to have this in partnership with Gulf Air.”
Partnerships
RAKTDA has recently announced a series of strategic partnerships with airlines and leading tour operators to target emerging and growing source markets.
This includes the introduction of new direct flight routes, with Ras Al Khaimah set to welcome several new weekly flights from major cities in Germany, including Frankfurt, Dusseldorf and Munich. To further boost connectivity, RAKTDA is developing the emirate’s burgeoning cruise sector, with the aim of attracting 50 cruise ship calls each season, and over 10,000 passengers within the next few years.
Earlier this year, Ras Al Khaimah also announced the development of a multibillion-dollar integrated resort development with Wynn Resorts. Scheduled to open in 2026, the resort will be home to more than 1,000 rooms, shopping, meeting and convention facilities, spa, more than 10 restaurants and lounges, extensive entertainment choices, and a gaming area.