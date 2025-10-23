Turkish Airlines doubles Abu Dhabi–Istanbul flights to two daily

Turkish Airlines expands UAE operations with 14 weekly flights from Abu Dhabi to Istanbul
Dubai: Turkish Airlines is set to expand its presence in the United Arab Emirates by increasing flights between Abu Dhabi and Istanbul to twice daily from October 26, 2025.
The new schedule raises frequency from ten to fourteen weekly flights, offering passengers greater flexibility and improved access to the carrier’s global network of over 350 destinations.
New Flight Schedule (Local Times):
TK869: Abu Dhabi 01:35 → Istanbul 05:30
TK867: Abu Dhabi 07:55 → Istanbul 12:10
The expansion coincides with the airline’s 44th anniversary of operations in the UAE, reinforcing its commitment to the region.
Erol Şenol, Turkish Airlines Vice President of Sales (Middle East and Cyprus), said the move marks “a renewed commitment to offering our guests more choice, convenience, and connectivity.”
Recognized by Guinness World Records™ as the airline flying to the most countries worldwide, Turkish Airlines continues to strengthen its role as a global connector through its Istanbul hub.
Fares on the Abu Dhabi–Istanbul route start from Dh950, available via the airline’s website, mobile app, sales offices, and authorized agencies.
