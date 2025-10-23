Turkish Airlines doubles Abu Dhabi–Istanbul flights to two daily

Dubai: Turkish Airlines is set to expand its presence in the United Arab Emirates by increasing flights between Abu Dhabi and Istanbul to twice daily from October 26, 2025.

Recognized by Guinness World Records™ as the airline flying to the most countries worldwide, Turkish Airlines continues to strengthen its role as a global connector through its Istanbul hub.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.