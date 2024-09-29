Manama: Gulf Air, Bahrain's national carrier, has announced an expanded partnership with Thai Airways, offering passengers access to more destinations across Asia and Australia, according to the Bahrain News Agency.
The agreement adds 10 new destinations to Gulf Air’s network through Thai Airways, bringing their total codeshare routes to 14. In return, Thai Airways will add 6 new destinations via Gulf Air, increasing their total codeshare routes to 8.
Gulf Air passengers will now enjoy greater connectivity to key cities like Chiang Mai and Phuket in Thailand, as well as destinations in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Australia. Thai Airways passengers will benefit from seamless connections to the Middle East, Europe, and Africa through Bahrain.
Gulf Air emphasised its commitment to enhancing travel experiences, while Thai Airways highlighted the partnership's potential for new revenue streams and improved convenience for passengers.