Manama: Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announces that it has resumed its direct flights to and from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on September 19.
Last week, the airline resumed flights to Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum), Cochin and Calicut with plans to announce a further expansion into more destinations within India soon. The flights are operating based on a special agreement between the governments of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Republic of India.
Gulf Air has been operating direct flights between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the capital of India since 1981 and its network of Indian cities has always been key within the Gulf Air’s global network. The airline currently flies to and from London, Paris, Frankfurt, Manila, Athens, Cairo, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kuwait, Peshawar, Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Thiruvananthapuram, Cochin, Calicut and Delhi.