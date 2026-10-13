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Germany's Nuremberg Airport temporarily closed over suspected aviation emergency

Corfu flight lands safely as police investigate suspected aviation emergency

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Nuremberg Airport was temporarily closed on Tuesday following a suspected aviation emergency, with police securing the site. A scheduled flight from Corfu landed safely, while Eurofighter jets accompanied the aircraft.
Nuremberg Airport was temporarily closed on Tuesday following a suspected aviation emergency, with police securing the site. A scheduled flight from Corfu landed safely, while Eurofighter jets accompanied the aircraft.
Neuremberg Airport

Dubai: Germany’s Nuremberg Airport was temporarily closed on Tuesday after a suspected aviation emergency, with police securing the site and flight operations suspended.

The incident came shortly before a scheduled flight from the Greek island of Corfu was due to land at the airport.

The aircraft landed safely in Nuremberg, and an airport spokesman confirmed that the flight had been accompanied by Eurofighter jets, according to international media reports.

Police initially described the situation as a “suspected air emergency”, but later said the incident remained unconfirmed.

“The aircraft in question is a scheduled flight from Corfu, which landed in Nuremberg as planned. On-site inspections have determined that there is no danger,” police said in a post on X.

Flight operations remained suspended while police carried out checks at the airport.

Earlier reports by German newspaper Bild said a possible drone sighting had disrupted air traffic at the airport overnight into Tuesday. Three pilots had reportedly independently reported seeing an object during take-off or landing.

However, police later told CNN that Tuesday’s incident was not connected to the reported drone sightings.

Nuremberg is Bavaria’s second-largest city after Munich and is a major regional transport hub.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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