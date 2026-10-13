Corfu flight lands safely as police investigate suspected aviation emergency
Dubai: Germany’s Nuremberg Airport was temporarily closed on Tuesday after a suspected aviation emergency, with police securing the site and flight operations suspended.
The incident came shortly before a scheduled flight from the Greek island of Corfu was due to land at the airport.
The aircraft landed safely in Nuremberg, and an airport spokesman confirmed that the flight had been accompanied by Eurofighter jets, according to international media reports.
Police initially described the situation as a “suspected air emergency”, but later said the incident remained unconfirmed.
“The aircraft in question is a scheduled flight from Corfu, which landed in Nuremberg as planned. On-site inspections have determined that there is no danger,” police said in a post on X.
Flight operations remained suspended while police carried out checks at the airport.
Earlier reports by German newspaper Bild said a possible drone sighting had disrupted air traffic at the airport overnight into Tuesday. Three pilots had reportedly independently reported seeing an object during take-off or landing.
However, police later told CNN that Tuesday’s incident was not connected to the reported drone sightings.
Nuremberg is Bavaria’s second-largest city after Munich and is a major regional transport hub.