Paris: France’s civil aviation authority has asked airlines to extend flight cuts at several airports across the country as national strikes against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform continue.
A new round of strikes and demonstrations are planned for Thursday, leading to a 30 per cent capacity cut at Orly airport outside of Paris, and a 20 per cent reduction of air traffic at Marseille-Provence, Toulouse-Blagnac and Lyon–Saint-Exupéry Airports, the DGAC said in a statement.
At Orly airport, a hub for Air France-KLM’s French arm, capacity restrictions were already in place on Tuesday and Wednesday.