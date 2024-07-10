Munich: Lilium NV is close to selling 100 electric flying taxis to Saudi Arabia's state-owned airline, formalising a framework deal arranged in late 2022.
The startup is likely to announce the Saudia order at an event at its headquarters near Munich later this month, according to a person familiar with the matter who wasn't authorised to comment ahead of the announcement.
A Lilium spokeswoman declined to comment on the potential order, which was first reported by Reuters. Saudia didn't immediately respond to a request for comment sent outside of normal business hours.
Flying taxi firms including Lilium and rival Volocopter GmbH are entering a crucial phase as they seek additional funding to keep them in the race toward certification. Lilium's aircraft, which features small ducted fans and two pairs of wings, is targeted to begin flying in 2026.