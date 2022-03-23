Dubai Airports is gearing up for what is expected to be one of the busiest travel periods of the year so far at Dubai International (DXB) this weekend.
The number of passengers travelling through DXB is expected to increase between March 25-28, and again between April 7-9 as schools end for their spring holidays.
“To avoid congestion on the road in and out of the airport, we recommend using the Dubai Metro. There are Metro stations at both Terminals 1 and 3, and operating hours have been extended to cater for the key arrival and departure times during the peak periods,” said Essa Al Shamsi, Vice President of Terminal Operations at Dubai Airports.
“For travellers over the age of 12, we recommend they use Smart Gates to speed up the passport control process at departure and arrival. For those travelling from Terminal 3 with Emirates, we suggest making use of their convenient early and self-service check-in facilities for a smooth start to their vacation.”
Earlier this month, Dubai’s Emirates airline said it expected more than 700,000 passengers to depart from DXB’s Terminal 3 over the course of the next two weekends.
In addition to departures from Dubai, close to 620,000 passengers will be arriving on Emirates flights during that same period, as they make their way for holidays in Dubai and to experience Expo 2020 before it ends March 31.