Dubai: Budget carrier flydubai will begin operating flights to Budapest and Ljubljana. The carrier will have three weekly flights to Ljubljana from September 24 and four weekly flights to Budapest from September 30.
Flights from Terminal 3, Dubai International (DXB) to Ljubljana Joze Pucnik Airport (LJU) will operate on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Flights to Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport (BUD) will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Return business class fares from DXB to BUD start from Dh8,000 and economy fares start from Dh 1,100. Return business class fares from DXB to LJU start from Dh8,000 and economy fares start from Dh1,900.
“As demand for travel continues to increase, Budapest and Ljubljana are welcome additions to our growing network - with more countries lifting restrictions on international travel, we look forward to providing passengers with more options for travel this year following the launch of our wide range of summer destinations,” said Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai.
With international travel restrictions gradually easing, flydubai has grown its network to over 80 destinations including several seasonal summer routes such as Bodrum and Trabzon in Turkey, Batumi in Georgia, Mykonos and Santorini in Greece, Tivat in Montenegro and Naples in Italy.
“We are pleased to see our network in Europe grow further with the start of operations to Budapest and Ljubljana,” said Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai.
Emirates will codeshare on flights to Budapest and Ljubljana offering travellers more connections through DXB to 168 destinations between both the Emirates and flydubai networks including Australia, China, Indian Ocean, Japan, South Asia, and the United States.