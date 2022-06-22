Dubai-based carrier flydubai is preparing for its busiest summer ever, with three million passengers expected over the period.
The airline has scheduled an average of 8,500 departures per month from July to September across its network of 102 destinations, exceeding pre-pandemic levels.
“While the global aviation sector has been slowly recovering from the repercussions of the pandemic, we have seen Dubai steadfast in its approach to enable the return to free flows of trade and tourism. The decisions made early on in the pandemic have enabled us to ramp up our operations to cater to the pent-up demand in record time,” flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith said.
Back to single-hub operation
flydubai’s flights to more than 30 destinations, which were temporarily operating out of Dubai World Central (DWC), will return to operate from Dubai International (DXB) from June 23 as the northern runway rehabilitation project at DXB comes to an end.
Expanding network, added frequency
From June 23 onwards, the airline will start flights to 11 destinations including Abha in Saudi Arabia, Batumi in Georgia, Bodrum, Izmir and Trabzon in Turkey, Catania and Pisa in Italy, Dubrovnik in Croatia, Mykonos and Santorini in Greece and Tivat in Montenegro.
To cater to the increasing demand flydubai will also add frequency on some of its popular routes including Baku, Belgrade, Budapest, Ljubljana, Maldives, Prague, Salzburg, Sarajevo, Tbilisi and Zanzibar.
Growing fleet and workforce
flydubai will take delivery of four new aircraft by August 2022, growing its fleet of Boeing 737s to 68 aircraft. The airline has also grown its workforce over the past 12 months by 20 per cent, including pilots, cabin crew and talented professionals from 135 different nationalities.