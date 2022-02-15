Dubai: flydubai will resume flights to Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen airport (SAW) from March 2 with five flights a week. With flydubai’s daily flights to Istanbul Airport (IST), the airline will increase its flight frequency to Istanbul to 12 flights a week. The budget carrier’s network in Turkey also includes the capital Ankara, where it operates two weekly flights.
“Istanbul remains a popular destination on our network and we welcome the resumption of our operations to Sabiha Gökçen airport, an airport that provides another convenient option for those travelling to Istanbul,” said Jeyhun Efendi, senior vice-president, commercial operations and e-commerce at flydubai.
“We look forward to welcoming our passengers as they travel with flydubai onboard our Boeing 737 MAX aircraft,” said Efendi.
Istanbul remains one of the most visited cities in the world and continues to be an important economic hub. Sabiha Gökçen airport (SAW) is located on the Asian side of Istanbul, offering more options for passengers travelling to and from the city.
Emirates will codeshare on this route offering travellers more options for connections through Dubai’s international aviation hub to more than 190 destinations between both Emirates and flydubai networks.