Dubai: The low-cost airline flydubai will resume daily flights to Abha, Saudi Arabia, from June 23. Flights will operate from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB).
Return Business Class fares from DXB to AHB start from Dh3,800 and Economy Lite from Dh1,500. Return Business Class fares are from SR3,800 and Economy at SR1,500 and over. The carrier recently resumed operations to Gassim, Ha’il and Tabuk, and has launched its twice-weekly flights to AlUla; its newest destination in the Kingdom.
flydubai has built a network of more than 100 destinations in 50 countries served by a fleet of 64 Boeing 737 aircraft. It has delivery of five new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft this year with a further 17 to be delivered by the end of the year.
The carrier will start operations on 10 additional routes from June 22 onwards. This includes flights to new destinations, Izmir and Pisa, and the resumption of operations to popular summer travel choices such as Bodrum Mykonos, Santorini and Tivat.