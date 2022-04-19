Dubai: flydubai, the Dubai budget carrier, will have daily services to Gassim in Saudi Arabia from May 1. This brings the number of destinations served by the carrier in the Kingdom to eight.
flydubai has built a network of more than 95 destination in 50 countries served by 63 Boeing 737 aircraft. With the resumption of daily flights to Gassim, flydubai’s Saudi network has grown to eight, including AlUla, Dammam, Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh, Taif and Yanbu.
Flights to Gassim International Airport (ELQ) will operate daily from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) between May 1 and May 9. These flights will temporarily operate from Dubai World Central (DWC) during the northern runway refurbishment project announced by Dubai Airports, which is scheduled to take place from May 9 to June 22 Flights to Gassim will resume from Dubai International (DXB) from June 23.
Return Business Class fares from DXB to ELQ start from Dh4,500 and Economy Class Lite fares from Dh1,450.
The return Business Class fares from ELQ to DXB are from SR4,500 and Economy start from SR1,390.