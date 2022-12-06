Dubai-based carrier flydubai will begin daily flights to St Petersburg’s Pulkovo International Airport (LED) from January 20, 2023, it said on Tuesday.
The flights from Terminal 2, Dubai International Airport, are currently scheduled to be operated by the Boeing MAX 8 aircraft. The flight time on this route is six hours and 50 minutes, making it one of the longer flights the carrier operates to after Krabi and Pattaya in Thailand, which will also commence on January 20.
Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO at flydubai, said: “2022 has been a tremendous year for growth for flydubai. We have taken delivery of 18 new aircraft this year, which has enabled us to continue to expand our network and add more capacity on some of our existing routes. We are confident this momentum will continue well into next year thanks to the hard work of everyone at flydubai and the encouraging economic environment Dubai has given us.”
The carrier first started its operations to the Russian market in 2010 with direct flights to Samara and Yekaterinburg. With the launch of the new service, flydubai will serve nine destinations in the market including Kazan (KZN), Makhachkala (MCX), Mineralnye Vody (MRV), Moscow (VKO), Novosibirsk (OVB), Samara (KUF), St Petersburg (LED), Ufa (UFA) and Yekaterinburg (SVX).