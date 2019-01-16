Dubai: UAE-based flydubai is considering the idea to resume its flights to Syria, the budget carrier confirmed on Wednesday.
However, there is no clear indication when the operations will return.
In a statement sent to Gulf News, flydubai clarified that it intends to follow the regulations set by the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).
“flydubai is considering the option to re-enter the market and will announce any operational updates once the decision is made by the relevant authorities to reinstate the UAE national carriers’ operations to Syria,” a spokesperson said.
The statement was issued amid heightened speculations that the budget carrier is flying again to the Syrian capital of Damascus.