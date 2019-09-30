Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “we had reported in our 2018 Full-Year Results that we were cautiously optimistic at the start of 2019. We had seen positive results as our routes matured and during the first few months of the year we saw strong demand across the network. Our performance has however been significantly impacted by the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and our Half-Year Results are not representative of what we had expected to report; we were expecting a significantly improved performance.”