FlyDubai on Monday reported a loss for the first half of 2018, which the airline attributes to the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX.
Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “we had reported in our 2018 Full-Year Results that we were cautiously optimistic at the start of 2019. We had seen positive results as our routes matured and during the first few months of the year we saw strong demand across the network. Our performance has however been significantly impacted by the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and our Half-Year Results are not representative of what we had expected to report; we were expecting a significantly improved performance.”
The airline reported a loss of Dh196.7 million, a 38 per cent reduction from the first half of 2018. Total revenue remains unchanged from the same six-month period at Dh2.8 billion.
Passenger numbers dropped to 5 million during the first six months of the reporting period, a decrease of 7.5%, which the airline said was a result of the reduction in capacity.