Dubai: flydubai has introduced special fares to select destinations from Dubai.
"As more destinations continue to rejoin the flydubai network, the carrier is opening a world of opportunities for its passengers to explore, " the Dubai-based budget carrier said in a statement.
Fares are starting from Dh995 and booking is available until December 28, 2020.
Some of the cities included in the offer are: Alexandria, Amman, Beirut, Belgrade, Bucharest, Grozny, Istanbul, Kyiv, Malé, Sarajevo, Sofia and Zanzibar.