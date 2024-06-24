Dubai: Dubai carrier flydubai announced Monday that it will launch flights to Islamabad and Lahore in Pakistan starting July 1, just ahead of the peak summer travel rush.

The airline said in a statement that flights to Islamabad International Airport (ISB) and Allama Iqbal International Airport (LHE) will operate daily from Terminal 2 at Dubai International (DXB).

Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, said, “Pakistan has long been an important market for flydubai. Since 2010, when we first started operations in the market, we have seen sustained demand for travel. With the start of our daily services to Islamabad and Lahore, we look forward to offering passengers more opportunities to explore Dubai, the GCC region, and beyond on the flydubai network.”

flydubai started operating flights to Pakistan in 2010 with the launch of flights to Karachi. In addition to Islamabad and Lahore, the carrier also serves flights to Faisalabad, Karachi, Multan, Quetta and Sialkot.

Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Africa and the Indian Subcontinent) at flydubai, said, “flydubai’s new daily services to Islamabad and Lahore will offer our customers from the UAE and Pakistan more convenient and reliable travel options.”

Sreedharan also said that the flights will be operated by flydubai’s Boeing 737 MAX aircraft fleet.

Airfares

Return Business Class fares from DXB to ISB start from Dh5,500, and Economy Class fares start from Dh1,300. Return Business Class fares from ISB to DXB start from PKR 400,000 (Dh5,280), and Economy Class fares start from PKR 120,000 (Dh1,584).