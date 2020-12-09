Dubai: flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, Wednesday announced the start of flights to Grozny, the capital of the Chechen Republic in the Russian Federation.
Flights between Dubai International (DXB) and Grozny Airport (GRV) will operate twice weekly starting from December 17, 2020. flydubai will be the first carrier to offer direct flights on this route from the UAE.
flydubai has been operating flights to Russia since 2010 and offers passengers from the UAE through the combined flydubai and Emirates network easier access to Moscow and other major Russian cities. The airline has been steadily increasing its operations since July and continues to operate all-cargo flights and repatriation flights in addition to scheduled services. The new service to Grozny will give passengers access to Dubai and other holiday destinations across the carrier’s network.
“since commencing operations in 2009, we have been committed to opening up new routes to previously underserved markets to offer more people the opportunity to travel more often. As we continue to see more countries lifting restrictions on international travel and expect the demand for travel to increase during the winter holiday season, we are pleased to announce the start of flights to Grozny,” said Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at flydubai.
Emirates will codeshare on this route offering travellers more seamless connections through Dubai’s international aviation hub to 155 destinations between both the Emirates and flydubai networks including Australia, China, Indian Ocean, Japan, South Asia and the United States.
Return Business Class fares from DXB to GRV start from Dh5,315 and Economy Class fares start from Dh1,975.