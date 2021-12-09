Dubai: Dubai-based flydubai and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have signed a new interline agreement which will provide passengers with more options for travel between Pakistan and UAE and onwards to more destinations on the carriers’ combined networks.
The interline agreement will allow PIA to sell seats beyond Dubai to nine destinations on the flydubai network: Almaty, Bahrain, Baku, Baghdad, Istanbul, Kuwait, Mashhad, Moscow and Najaf. flydubai will be able to sell seats on PIA’s flights between Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar connecting in Dubai and anywhere on flydubai’s network.
“There is significant and growing demand for travel between Pakistan and the destinations offered through the interline arrangement,” said flydubai in a statement. flydubai started operating to Pakistan in 2010 with the launch of flights to Karachi. The Dubai-based carrier operates to five points in Pakistan, including Faisalabad, Multan, Quetta and Sialkot.
“We would like to thank the Authorities and PIA for giving us the opportunity to further strengthen travel and trade links between the UAE and Pakistan,” said Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO at flydubai. “Over the years, our two countries have laid strong foundations of mutually beneficial trade relations, friendship and successful cooperation. The new interline will allow more passengers to benefit from easier connections on our established network in the GCC, Central Asia and Central and Eastern Europe, while adding more options to travel to Pakistan with PIA from the UAE and the region,” he added.