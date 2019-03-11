Flydubai had made orders of Boeing 737 MAX in 2017, is taking deliveries of them

Image Credit:

Dubai: Budget carrier flydubai said on Monday it remains “confident in the airworthiness” of its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, following the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines plane of the same Boeing model.

A spokesperson told Gulf News that Flydubai “continues to be in touch with Boeing” and is monitoring the situation, after Flight ET302, a Boeing 737 MAX, crash killed all 157 people on board shortly after takeoff.

Both Ethiopian Airlines and Chinese regulators have since suspended commercial operations of the 737 MAX 8 aircraft until further notice.

Ethiopian Airlines stressed that it does not yet know the cause of the accident but has decided to ground that particular fleet “as extra safety precaution.”

In late December, the chairman of Flydubai said he was not concerned about the carrier’s upcoming Boeing 737 MAX deliveries after a Lion Air plane of the same model crashed in October 2018, killing all 189 people onboard.

“We always knew that aircraft could come up with a snag, especially when they launched,” Shaikh Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, who also serves as president of Dubai Civil Aviation and chairman and chief executive officer of Emirates Airline and Group.