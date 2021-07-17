Dubai: Etihad Airways on Friday confirmed that inbound flights from India would remain suspended until July 31.
This is the latest extension of a travel ban on flights from India as COVID-19 cases surge around the globe due to the highly transmissible 'Delta' variant virus.
Etihad responded to a customer query on Friday: "Following the latest UAE Government directives, passenger travel from India to UAE and Etihad's network has been suspended effectively until 31 July 2021"
UAE Nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated COVID-19 protocols, are exempt and may be accepted for travel.
Nigeria flight ban
Emirates said flights to and from South Africa and Nigeria will remain suspended until July 31, 2021, in line with government directives that restrict the entry of travellers originating from South Africa and Nigeria into the UAE.
Only one daily passenger flight to Johannesburg will operate as EK763; however, outbound passenger services on EK764 remain suspended, said the airline
Customers who have been to or connected through South Africa or Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai.