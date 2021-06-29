Only exemptions are for diplomats and UAE nationals, further delaying return to normalcy

Dubai: Flights from India to the UAE have been suspended until July 21 by UAE authorities, Etihad airways said on its website on Tuesday.

“Our contact centre and social media team are currently receiving a high volume of enquiries, so we kindly ask that you do not contact us straight away to change your flight,” said the airline. “Your flight may continue to show as live while we are processing all affected bookings, however you will be unable to travel during this time.”

The only exemptions to this are diplomats or UAE nationals, who can book through Etihad’s VIP Desk. These passengers have to take their PCR test a maximum of 48 hours before flight departure.

Last week, UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority, in a Notice Issued to Airmen (NOTAM), said flights from India and 13 other countries, including Liberia, Namibia, Sierra Leone, Democratic Republic Of Congo, Uganda, Zambia, Vietnam, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and South Africa, will remain suspended until 23:59 hours of July 21, 2021.

The notice stated that cargo flights as well as business and charter flights would be exempted from the restrictions.

Flights from Indian cities were expected to resume on June 23 after Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management said passengers from India with a valid residence visa who have received two doses of a UAE-approved vaccine, will be allowed to travel.

UAE suspended all inbound flights for national and international carriers coming from India due to the second-wave of the COVID-19 virus.

Delta variant

UAE’s latest decision comes after a new Delta plus variant was found in 12 states in India, sparking real concerns of a third wave.