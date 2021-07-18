Dubai: Emirates airline on Sunday said flights from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be suspended until July 25.
"In line with UAE government directives, Emirates will be suspending the carriage of passengers from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka to Dubai until 25 July 2021," said the airline on its website.
"Furthermore, passengers who have connected through India, Pakistan, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE," said Emirates.
UAE Nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated COVID 19 protocols, are exempt and may be accepted for travel.
"Our Contact Centres are experiencing a greater volume of calls than anticipated. If your call is not related to travel within the next 48 hours, please consider calling back later," said the airline.
For passengers whose flight has been cancelled or impacted by route suspensions due to COVID 19 restrictions, they don’t need to call Emirates immediately for rebooking.