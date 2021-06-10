Dubai: Air ticket bookings to travel from UAE to the Indian subcontinent have plunged by 70 per cent since April 23 when the suspension of inbound flights from India was first announced, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
Meanwhile, international bookings to the region (from the whole world) declined 47 per cent during the same time period. Flights from India to UAE are suspended until July 6, as per the latest update from an Indian airline. UAE airlines are yet to announce any further extension to the suspension of flights.
UAE's airlines are operating fewer flights to Pakistan in line with the latest travel directives from the country – this is in place until June 15. Number of flights from UAE to Indian Subcontinent declined by 48 per cent from the beginning of April 2021 to the beginning of June 2021. Meanwhile, international flights to Indian Subcontinent (from the whole world) are down 41 per cent from the beginning of April to the beginning of June 2021.
“The traffic flows from India and the Subcontinent over the Middle East and into Europe and beyond had been one of the great successes for carriers in the region,” said IATA Director-General Willie Walsh. “It's understandable that some restrictions have been put in place, but again, evidence shows that the situation is coming under control.”