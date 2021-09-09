Dubai: Emirates airline is offering an early booking discount on flights to Dubai ahead of Expo 2020.
The airline’s ‘Early Bird Expo 2020 Dubai’ deal, will enable customers to save up to 20 per cent on fares to Dubai when they book their flights early.
As Dubai’s home airline, Emirates is launching a series of initiatives to make it even more compelling for travellers to plan their visit and experience Dubai
“In the coming weeks, we plan to roll out offers tailored for families, a special Expo edition of our popular ‘My Emirates Pass’ product, a celebratory offer for the UAE’s 50th jubilee anniversary and more, so stay tuned,” said Kazim.
Early bird discount
The offer is valid on any return tickets booked to Dubai as the final destination for travel dates between September 28, 2021 and March 31, 2022.
It is applicable to bookings made from September 28 to October 12, 2021; The offer applies to Emirates Business and Economy base fares.
Expo Day Pass
Emirates customers visiting and travelling through Dubai anytime during the Expo 2020 event×will be eligible to receive a free Emirates Expo Day Pass for every flight ticket booked with the airline.
Earn a mile a minute
Emirates customers can earn 1 Skywards Mile for every 1 minute spent in Dubai between October 1 2021 and March 31, 2022. Existing and new Emirates Skywards members who sign up for the program before March 31, 2022, can avail the offer on Emirates.com, and will earn up to 5,000 Miles.
The offer is applicable on all Emirates flight tickets purchased between August 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022, for travel during Expo 2020 Dubai.
Emirates marketed, flydubai operated flights with an Emirates (EK) flight number are also included in the offer.
As international borders reopen and travel restrictions ease, Emirates has resumed passenger services to over 120 destinations from Dubai.