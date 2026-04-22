The European Commission on Wednesday unveiled a broad package of emergency and structural energy measures, warning that Europe was once again "paying the price" of its dependence on imported fossil fuels as the Middle East crisis continues to drive up global energy costs.

On financing, the Commission acknowledged that the energy transition requires €660 billion a year through to 2030 — a sum far beyond what public funds can cover. To attract private capital, the Commission said it would host a Clean Energy Investment Summit bringing together institutional investors, industrial leaders and public financiers.

“Our strategy will bring both immediate and more structural relief measures to European citizens and businesses. We must accelerate the shift to homegrown, clean energies. This will give us energy independence and security, and mean we are better able to weather geopolitical storms,” she added.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen framed the package as an economic and security necessity. “The choices we make today will shape our ability to face the challenges of today and the crises of tomorrow,” she said in a statement.

Teresa Ribera, Executive Vice-President for the Clean, Just and Competitive Transition, said, "There is no alternative to the Green Deal when it comes to security and competitiveness. Once again, citizens and businesses are paying the price of our dependency. This communication aims at reinforcing EU coordination and protecting the most vulnerable while accelerating deployment of homegrown clean energy and electrification to make a real and lasting difference."

Commissioner for Sustainable Transport Apostolos Tzitzikostas said the plan was designed to keep European transport competitive. "We will step up coordination to optimise transport fuel distribution across Europe, starting with jet fuel," he said. "We will work closely with Member States and stakeholders to limit the burden of rising costs on citizens and businesses."

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.