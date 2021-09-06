Dubai: Etihad airways said its ‘Verified to Fly’ travel platform will be closed to new requests from 9am - 4pm on September 7 (Tuesday) due to maintenance.
Etihad said the following on its website:
- If you have submitted your documents by email before this time you don’t need to do anything and your request will be processed.
- If you have received an email from us with the travel document requirements, you can still reply to the email with the required documents, and the request will be processed.
- If you confirm your contact details during 9am-4pm on 7 September - you will not be able to use Verified to Fly.
- If possible, please wait until 4pm UAE time when our service will be back up and running.
If you have not been Verified to Fly, you can still travel and should go to the airport as planned.
The platform, which allows travellers to validate their COVID-19 travel documents before arriving at the airport, is currently available for a vast majority of Etihad flights.
“Please note our Contact Centre will not be able to provide any further updates at this stage,” said Etihad on its website. “We apologise for any inconvenience caused and are working to enhance this service for our guests and partners,” it added.