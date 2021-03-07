Dubai: Abu Dhabi’s Etihad airways on Sunday said it has extended its COVID-19 global wellness insurance cover until September 30, 2021.
“Extending Etihad’s COVID-19 global wellness insurance reinforces the effectiveness of Etihad Wellness, the airline’s health and hygiene programme - It’s an added benefit automatically provided to all guests - no exceptions,” said Martin Drew, Senior Vice President Sales & Cargo, Etihad Airways.
“As Etihad continues to gradually expand its services to up to 60 destinations this spring, the airline wants to instill confidence to travel and hopes this additional cover will reassure guests Etihad is doing everything it can to keep them safe and protected,” added Drew.
The insurance, which was introduced by the carrier in September last year, covers medical expenses and quarantine costs for guests who are diagnosed during their trip.