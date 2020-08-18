Dubai: Etihad Airways will operate a series of special passenger flights from the UAE capital Abu Dhabi to three Indian cities, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai, starting from August 21.
The flights can be booked 24/7 through Hala Travel Management, Etihad’s travel management arm. Flights must be booked at least 24 hours in advance. The necessary travel documents will be collected and processed by Hala travel consultants, the airline said.
Travellers leaving Abu Dhabi to India are required to show a negative COVID-19 PCR test result from a government accredited medical facility, received within 96 hours before departure. A negative result certificate will exempt the traveller from mandatory quarantine on arrival in India.
Children under the age of 12 and people with mild to severe disabilities are currently exempt from this PCR test requirement, however rules may differ from state to state and travellers are advised to check before flying.
To help facilitate this process, Etihad is collaborating with Mediclinic Middle East to offer departing travellers the option of convenient PCR testing, for a fee, at their home, or at Mediclinic facilities in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai before their travel.
Travellers need to follow the Air Suvidha guidelines and fill in the arrival self-declaration form which is available online, or from the HALA travel consultants.
Flight schedule
Abu Dhabi to Mumbai
21, 23, 24 August (Departure — 21:25) (Arrival — 2:00)
Abu Dhabi to Delhi
23 August (Departure — 22:15) (Arrival — 3:15)
Abu Dhabi to Bengaluru
21 August (Departure — 19:55) (Arrival — 1:20)