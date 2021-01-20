Dubai: Etihad Airways will re-commence passenger flights from Abu Dhabi to Doha starting from February 15, 2021.
The service will operate daily using an Airbus A320 and a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
“With ties between the UAE and Qatar restored, the restarting of passenger services between the two capitals will once again support the growth of trade and tourism between the two nations," said Martin Drew, Senior Vice President Global Sales & Cargo, Etihad Aviation Group.
“Adding a new destination to Etihad’s network during the COVID-19 pandemic is another step towards the gradual expansion of normal scheduled services to more cities across the airline’s global network, ” he added.