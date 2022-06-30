Dubai: Etihad Airways has resumed passenger flights between Abu Dhabi and Beijing. The airline’s flight EY888 landed in Beijing this morning, becoming the first regular direct international passenger service to return to Beijing under China’s latest COVID-19 mandate.
This is also the first flight between the two destinations since March 23 2020. On board were UAE diplomats, employees of Chinese enterprises with investments in the UAE, business travellers and students. “Today marks a significant moment in Etihad’s history as passenger flights resume to Beijing for the first time in over 800 days,” said Tony Douglas, Group CEO, Etihad Aviation Group. “The direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Beijing will undoubtedly facilitate the deepening of bilateral cooperation in various fields and promote stronger bonds among the people of the two nations.
“As global travel restrictions rapidly ease, Etihad is equipped to further increase operations to China and meet the rising demand from travellers in both locations to support the recovery of economic and social activities worldwide.”
The weekly service will commence on July 6, and will be operated by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, featuring Business and Economy cabins. “Etihad continues to deliver on its commitment to facilitating a resilient and prosperous air bridge between the UAE and China, and beyond,” said Ahmed Al Qubaisi, Senior Vice President, Government International & Communications, Etihad Aviation Group. “This maintains passenger and cargo movement and supports economic and political exchanges between both nations.”