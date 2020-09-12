Dubai: Etihad Airways will resume passenger flights from Abu Dhabi to Casablanca and Rabat, starting from September 19.
The airline will operate returning flights three times a week from Abu Dhabi to Casablanca. This service will be followed by direct flights between the two capitals, Abu Dhabi and Rabat, on October 28.
The addition of the Moroccan cities brings Etihad's total destinations to 58.
Dubai's Emirates will resume flights to Casablanca from September 18, the airline said in a statement on Friday.