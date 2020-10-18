Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways is offering benefits for frontline heroes that include a 15 per cent discount on the airline’s flights and preferential rates for Etihad Holidays’ range of travel packages.
Guests will be welcomed at a special dedicated airport check-in area at Abu Dhabi International Airport, and offered a 15 kg complimentary excess baggage allowance to make travelling easier, the airline said in a statement.
“It’s clear we have a huge debt of gratitude to the frontline heroes who have worked so tirelessly and selflessly to keep our country going. Those individuals have my utmost respect and it is a great honour that Etihad can give back to this community,” said Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, in a statement.
Since its inception in July, more than 80,000 professionals have been registered with the Frontline Heroes Office, including health sector staff, such as doctors, nurses and pharmacists, cleaning and sanitisation personnel.
“We look forward to strengthening this ongoing partnership and continuing our commitment to source exemplary institutions like Etihad Airways to build an ecosystem of organisations to aid frontline heroes,” said Maha Barakat, Director General of the Frontline Heroes Office.