Etihad named official airline of UAE Wrestling Federation

Etihad to support athlete development and fan engagement via events, digital platforms
Etihad Airways has signed a memorandum of understanding with the UAE Wrestling Federation, naming the carrier as the federation's official airline and strategic partner.
The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Arabian Travel Market at Dubai World Trade Centre. Under its terms, Etihad will support the federation's athlete development programmes and help expand fan engagement through competitions and digital platforms. The airline will also hold naming rights to the federation's main training centre.
The MoU was signed on behalf of the UAE Wrestling Federation by Sheikh Hamdan bin Saeed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Secretary-General of the Federation, and on behalf of Etihad by Mr Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer.
Speaking on the latest collaboration Sheikh Hamdan Bin Saeed Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Secretary General of the UAE Wrestling Federation said, " With Etihad, we look forward to expanding areas of cooperation and creating new opportunities that support our athletes and national teams, as well as their participation in various championships and events."
Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer of Etihad Airways, expressed pride in the endeavor of taking UAE's athletes to a global stage. "This collaboration reflects our commitment to supporting the UAE’s sporting ambitions and the athletes who represent our nation on the international stage...we look forward to sharing their stories with audiences around the world.”
The deal is the latest in a string of sponsorship tie-ups between UAE national carriers and local sports federations. The partnership is meant to deepen ties between national institutions and support the growth of the sports sector, reinforcing the UAE's standing as a top destination for sport and major international events.