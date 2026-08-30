Football leads the push through grassroots academies featuring Manchester City, Barcelona, and Real Madrid, Alongside LaLiga and the MENA region's sole Lega Serie A office in Abu Dhabi. Beyond football, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi continues to expand major rights deals with both the NBA and UFC, complemented by golf partnerships across the DP World Tour and specialized sports science monitoring via Hamilton Sports Science for national rugby squads. Similar international expansion drives in modern pentathlon and badminton ensure a broad, multi-sport developmental base.