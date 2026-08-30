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UAE expands global sports partnerships to build future champions

International alliances are helping develop home-grown talent across multiple sports

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WAM
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Partnerships span football, basketball, UFC, golf, rugby, badminton and more.
Partnerships span football, basketball, UFC, golf, rugby, badminton and more.

Abu Dhabi: The UAE is strategically scaling up its high-profile alliances with premier international sports federations and elite global institutions to fast-track home-grown talent onto podiums worldwide. Capitalising on state-of-the-art infrastructure and a stacked calendar of world-class events, the nation continues to deepen ties across the sporting spectrum.

Football leads the push through grassroots academies featuring Manchester City, Barcelona, and Real Madrid, Alongside LaLiga and the MENA region's sole Lega Serie A office in Abu Dhabi. Beyond football, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi continues to expand major rights deals with both the NBA and UFC, complemented by golf partnerships across the DP World Tour and specialized sports science monitoring via Hamilton Sports Science for national rugby squads. Similar international expansion drives in modern pentathlon and badminton ensure a broad, multi-sport developmental base.

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Underlining the core vision behind these strategic tie-ups, Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum highlighted that ongoing alliances serve as a critical foundation to identify talent and "build future champions."

Framing the practical impact for athletes, Dr. Huda Al Matroushi noted that hosting global events offers invaluable "direct exposure to elite international players," driving technical standard across all age groups.

By combining world-class coaching, physiological monitoring, and high-level competition, sports authorities in the UAE are cementing a sustainable, future-proof sporting ecosystem.

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