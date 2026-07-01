Airline increases capacity after strong demand for leisure, business travel
Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways is increasing flights across five international routes, adding more capacity to Brussels, Dhaka, Kraków, Palma de Mallorca and Zanzibar as demand for travel continues to grow.
The Abu Dhabi-based airline said it will increase frequencies and extend seasonal services on routes where it has seen stronger demand from leisure, business and community travellers.
The changes include making the Abu Dhabi-Dhaka route a year-round service, increasing flights to Brussels and Kraków, and extending seasonal operations to Zanzibar and Palma de Mallorca.
Etihad said the additional services are part of its wider network expansion as it increases fleet capacity and responds to changing travel demand.
Etihad’s Abu Dhabi-Dhaka route, which launched on June 26, will now operate throughout the year following strong demand for the service.
The route operates four times a week using a Boeing 777 aircraft, with 28 Business Class seats and 374 Economy Class seats.
The service caters to travel demand from the Bangladeshi community in the UAE and also carries cargo between the two countries.
Etihad will increase flights between Abu Dhabi and Kraków to four times a week from July 27, 2026, up from three weekly services.
The seasonal route is operated by an Airbus A321LR aircraft and connects the UAE capital with southern Poland.
Flights between Abu Dhabi and Brussels will also increase to 11 weekly services from December 15, 2026, up from seven.
The additional Brussels flights will operate on the three-cabin Airbus A321LR, offering First, Business and Economy Class options.
Etihad has extended its seasonal Abu Dhabi-Zanzibar service until March 31, 2027, beyond its previous end date in September.
The airline said demand for travel to the Indian Ocean island prompted the extension.
The seasonal Abu Dhabi-Palma de Mallorca service has also been extended until October 18, 2026, allowing passengers to travel to the Spanish island later into the autumn.
Arik De, Etihad Airways Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, said:
“The response from our guests has exceeded our expectations, with strong demand across very different markets, from Brussels and Dhaka to Kraków, Zanzibar and Palma, and we're responding by adding capacity where demand is strongest.”
“These additional flights and extended seasonal services are bringing more visitors to Abu Dhabi while strengthening connections across our growing global network,” he added.