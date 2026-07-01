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Etihad expands flights to Brussels, Dhaka, Kraków, Palma and Zanzibar

Airline increases capacity after strong demand for leisure, business travel

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Etihad Airways is increasing flight frequencies and extending seasonal services amid growing travel demand.
Etihad Airways is increasing flight frequencies and extending seasonal services amid growing travel demand.
Etihad

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways is increasing flights across five international routes, adding more capacity to Brussels, Dhaka, Kraków, Palma de Mallorca and Zanzibar as demand for travel continues to grow.

The Abu Dhabi-based airline said it will increase frequencies and extend seasonal services on routes where it has seen stronger demand from leisure, business and community travellers.

The changes include making the Abu Dhabi-Dhaka route a year-round service, increasing flights to Brussels and Kraków, and extending seasonal operations to Zanzibar and Palma de Mallorca.

Etihad said the additional services are part of its wider network expansion as it increases fleet capacity and responds to changing travel demand.

Dhaka route becomes year-round service

Etihad’s Abu Dhabi-Dhaka route, which launched on June 26, will now operate throughout the year following strong demand for the service.

The route operates four times a week using a Boeing 777 aircraft, with 28 Business Class seats and 374 Economy Class seats.

The service caters to travel demand from the Bangladeshi community in the UAE and also carries cargo between the two countries.

More flights to Europe

Etihad will increase flights between Abu Dhabi and Kraków to four times a week from July 27, 2026, up from three weekly services.

The seasonal route is operated by an Airbus A321LR aircraft and connects the UAE capital with southern Poland.

Flights between Abu Dhabi and Brussels will also increase to 11 weekly services from December 15, 2026, up from seven.

The additional Brussels flights will operate on the three-cabin Airbus A321LR, offering First, Business and Economy Class options.

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Zanzibar and Palma services extended

Etihad has extended its seasonal Abu Dhabi-Zanzibar service until March 31, 2027, beyond its previous end date in September.

The airline said demand for travel to the Indian Ocean island prompted the extension.

The seasonal Abu Dhabi-Palma de Mallorca service has also been extended until October 18, 2026, allowing passengers to travel to the Spanish island later into the autumn.

Arik De, Etihad Airways Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, said:

“The response from our guests has exceeded our expectations, with strong demand across very different markets, from Brussels and Dhaka to Kraków, Zanzibar and Palma, and we're responding by adding capacity where demand is strongest.”

“These additional flights and extended seasonal services are bringing more visitors to Abu Dhabi while strengthening connections across our growing global network,” he added.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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