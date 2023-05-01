Abu Dhabi: Etihad Cargo has added a fourth destination to its Chinese network with the introduction of weekly flights to Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in the Hubei province of China. The inaugural flight arrived on April 29.
Etihad Airways currently offers five passenger flights to Shanghai, Beijing Daxing and Guangzhou each week. With the commencement of two weekly freighter services between Abu Dhabi and Wuhan, Etihad Cargo will operate a total of 10 freighter services to China, offering an additional 100 tonnes of cargo capacity into the Hubei Province each week. This brings the carrier’s total cargo capacity for China to 1,000 tonnes per week, including 850 tonnes of cargo capacity for Shanghai offered via eight weekly freighter services and two passenger flights.
The new flights between Abu Dhabi and Wuhan will give Etihad Cargo’s partners and customers greater accessibility to 25 domestic Chinese destinations, including Shenzhen, Dongguan, Hangzhou, Chengdu and Nanjing, via SF Airlines’ road feeder service trucking network, further enhancing Etihad Cargo’s connectivity and capabilities in the region.