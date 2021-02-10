Dubai: Etihad has become the first airline in the world to have all its operating pilots and cabin crew vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.
“We proactively made the vaccine available to all our employees to not only help combat the effects of COVID-19 but to make travellers feel confident and reassured the next time they fly with us,” said Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Aviation Group.
Etihad’s ‘Protected Together’ employee vaccination initiative was formally launched in January this year.
“Since December 2020, we have been offering in-house vaccination appointments to our employees and their loved ones to ensure we are focused on our employee’s wellbeing,” said Dr. Nadia Bastaki, Vice President Medical Services and CSR, Etihad Aviation Group.
Following the UAE Government’s target to vaccinate half of the UAE population by the end of March 2021, Etihad is ahead of schedule with over 75 per cent of its entire workforce already having received at least one dose of the vaccine, said the airline.