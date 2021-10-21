Dubai: Etihad airways will resume flights to Sydney from November 1 as quarantine-free travel for Australian citizens and residents comes into effect.
“Sydney, we're back - flights from Abu Dhabi will resume by November 1, giving Australians overseas the opportunities to return home to visit their families and friends. Seats are limited,” said Etihad in a tweet.
Etihad previously said that Australian authorities had allowed an increase in the number of flight seats between Abu Dhabi and Sydney.
Australia, which had some of the world’s strictest border rules during the pandemic, will reopen its international border, providing relief to vaccinated citizens and their relatives.
Quarantine rules
Until October 31, passengers arriving in Australia may be subject to a quarantine period of up to 14 days.
From November 1:
• Vaccinated Australians and permanent residents will not be subject to mandatory quarantine when arriving in Sydney.
• You will need to show proof of vaccination status at the airport check-in on departure.
• Approved COVID-19 vaccines include full doses of: Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. Exemptions apply for children under the age of 12, or those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.