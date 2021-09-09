Dubai: Etihad airways will resume passenger flights between Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia from September 11.
Scheduled passenger flights will connect Abu Dhabi with Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh, an airline spokesperson said.
Passengers permitted entry into Saudi Arabia include nationals of Saudi Arabia, first degree family members, domestic workers, as well as Saudi resident visa holders and UAE nationals, subject to some conditions.
Passengers arriving in Abu Dhabi from Saudi Arabia can enjoy quarantine-free travel as the Kingdom is on Abu Dhabi’s green list.
Saudi Arabia on Tuesday allowed the resumption of direct passenger flights to and from the UAE, South Africa and Argentina.
On July 3, the Kingdom banned entry to its territories from several countries, including the UAE, due to concerns around COVID-19 variants.