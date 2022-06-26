Etihad Airways will resume direct passenger flights between Abu Dhabi and Beijing from June 29, 2022, it said on Sunday, becoming the first regular direct international passenger flight to recommence for Beijing.
The airline will operate a weekly flight on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, it said.
The flight to Beijing will depart on Wednesday at 6pm, while the return flight to Abu Dhabi will take off at 2.10pm on Friday.
Martin Drew, Senior Vice President Global Sales & Cargo at Etihad Aviation Group, said: “Etihad Airways is delighted about the resumption of passenger services between Abu Dhabi and Beijing, our second service to resume to China. China has always been an important strategic market for Etihad and the resumption of direct flights between the two capital cities will further strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and the United Arab Emirates.”
Etihad Airways scheduled service from Abu Dhabi to Shanghai resumed in July 2020 to meet the huge demand of passengers travelling between the UAE and China.
All passengers travelling on Etihad between Abu Dhabi and China must strictly meet the entry requirements and testing protocols, the airline said.