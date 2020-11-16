Dubai: Etihad Airways will launch daily scheduled flights to Tel Aviv from March 28.
It will not only promote direct inbound tourism to Abu Dhabi, but give Emiratis and UAE residents the opportunity to discover Israel’s historical sites, beaches, restaurants and nightlife, the Abu Dhabi airline said in a statement.
The launch announcement follows the signing of the Abraham Accords between the UAE and Israel in Washington D.C. on September 15. Only a month later, Etihad became the first GCC carrier to operate a commercial passenger flight to and from Tel Aviv on October 19.
Mohammad Al Bulooki, Chief Operating Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said: “The commencement of scheduled flights is a historic moment and as an airline, cements Etihad’s commitment to growing opportunities for trade and tourism not just between the two countries but also within the region and beyond.”
Departures will be timed to connect via Abu Dhabi to key gateways across the airline's network, including China, India, Thailand and Australia.
'Gulf News' earlier reported that Israel’s national carrier El Al and short-haul operator Israir could join Etihad and Emirates in making up the 28 weekly flights scheduled between the two countries.
Israeli airline Arkia has already begun listing Dubai-bound flights on its website with the earliest one being on January 3.