Abu Dhabi’s flagship carrier Etihad will hold open days across six cities in January as it ramps up hiring, the airline said on Monday.
The open days will be held in Abu Dhabi, Kuala Lumpur, Dublin, Bratislava, Istanbul and Madrid.
“As travel demand surges, Etihad continues to grow and will be hiring candidates across cities worldwide throughout January. Etihad has a diverse cabin crew team made up of more than 150 nationalities that currently fly to 64 destinations around the world,” the airline said.
The cabin crew will be based in the city of Abu Dhabi, and will be provided with fully-furnished accommodation in Abu Dhabi, competitive salary, medical insurance, and travel benefits for them and their friends and family. They will also have discounts on food and beverage and leisure activities in the UAE capital.
Dr Nadia Bastaki, Chief Human Resources, Organisational Development & Asset Management Officer, Etihad Airways, said: “If you’re interested in a flying career then there is no better place to start than here. Those who are selected will be able to experience different cultures, visit wonderful destinations, and grow their career within Etihad.
Successful candidates will enjoy a comprehensive training programme in Abu Dhabi.
The schedule:
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: Grand Millennium Hotel. CV drop on January 10 from 9am to 6pm. Assessment Day - January 11
Abu Dhabi, UAE: Al Raha Beach Hotel - Channel Street. CV drop on January 16 from 9am to 6pm, Assessment Day - January 17
Dublin, Ireland: Radisson Blu St. Helen’s Hotel. CV drop on January 17, 9am to 6pm. Assessment Day - January 18
Bratislava, Slovakia: Sheraton Bratislava Hotel. CV drop on January 24 from 9am to 6pm. Assessment Day - January 25
Istanbul, Turkey: Radisson Blu Hotel, Istanbul. CV drop on January 25 from 9am to 6pm. Assessment Day - January 26
Madrid, Spain: Melia Madrid Princesa. CV drop on January 30 from 9am to 6pm. Assessment Day - January 31