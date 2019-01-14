Dubai: Etihad Airways has rolled out a global sale of airfares across economy and business class seats.
In a bid to boost demand, the national carrier said it is offering flyers from Abu Dhabi a chance to book tickets for less than Dh2,000.
The airline has slashed ticket prices to destinations worldwide, including cities in the United Kingdom, United States, Europe, Thailand and the Philippines.
Roundtrip economy fares to Manila can be booked for as low as Dh1,763, Bangkok for Dh1903, Munich for Dh2,783 and Barcelona for Dh2,753.
Emirates had earlier launched its first budget fares of the year, offering economy tickets for less than Dh1,000.
Demand for travel tends to slow down at this time of year, when a significant number of UAE residents have returned back to work after spending Christmas and New Year in their home country or abroad.
At Etihad Airways, business class tickets can now cost as low as Dh5,409 for Bangkok-bound flyers and Dh4,569 for those planning a trip to Cairo.
Premium tickets, however, can reach more than Dh12,000 for London-bound travellers or more than Dh18,000 for UAE residents visiting New York or Washington DC.
The budget tickets can be booked until January 24 this year.