Etihad Airways has ordered seven new generation A350F freighters from Airbus, it was announced on Wednesday.
The latest order further expands Etihad’s relationship with the European company, adding to the existing order of the largest passenger version of A350-1000s, five of which have been delivered.
Tony Douglas, Group CEO, Etihad Aviation Group, said: “In building one of the world’s youngest and most sustainable fleets, we are delighted to extend our long-term partnership with Airbus to add the A350 freighter to our fleet. This additional cargo capacity will support the unprecedented growth we are experiencing in the Etihad Cargo division. Airbus has developed a remarkable fuel-efficient aircraft that, in tandem with the A350-1000 in our passenger fleet, supports our commitment to reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.”
Etihad Cargo achieved a year-on-year revenue growth of 6 per cent compared to H1 2021, contributing 35 per cent of the group’s operating revenue, it announced earlier this week.
“Airbus is delighted to extend its long standing partnership with Etihad Airways, who recently introduced the A350 passenger services and is continuing to build on the Family with the game-changing freighter version, the A350F,” said Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International. “This new generation large freighter brings unprecedented and unmatched benefits in terms of range, fuel efficiency and carbon dioxide savings, that support customers by enhancing operational efficiencies at the same time as reducing environmental impact.”
The A350F
With a 109-tonne payload capability, the A350F can serve all cargo markets. The aircraft features a large main deck cargo door, with its fuselage length and capacity optimised around the industry’s standard pallets and containers.
More than 70 per cent of the airframe of the A350F is made of advanced materials, resulting in a 30 tonne lighter take-off weight and generating at least 20 per cent lower fuel consumption and emissions over its current closest competitor. The A350F, powered by fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines, has won an overall 31 firm orders by six customers.