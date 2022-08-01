Abu Dhabi: Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Aviation Group, has announced record-breaking results for the first half of 2022, achieving year-on-year revenue growth of 6 per cent compared to H1 2021, contributing 35 per cent of the group’s operating revenue.

In addition to recording an increase in overall revenue, Etihad Cargo maintained a strong Delivered as Promised rate of 86 per cent, a 2 per cent increase compared to its 2021 full-year results, along with an 83 per cent freighter On Time Performance rate despite the challenging handling environment across the network.

The operations saw growth across a number of premium products -- The performance of PharmaLife, Etihad Cargo’s dedicated pharmaceutical shipment solution, increased by 46 per cent compared to H1 2021.

The business also posted a 52 per cent increase in the performance of its LiveAnimals product, for which the carrier was awarded International Air Transport Association (IATA)’s Center of Excellence for Independent Validators (CEIV) Live Animals certification in 2022.

Martin Drew, Senior Vice President Global Sales & Cargo of Etihad Aviation Group, commented: “The growth Etihad Cargo has achieved across its PharmaLife and LiveAnimals products has been made possible by the hard work and commitment of dedicated teams that have thrived on the challenge of providing world-class cargo solutions to customers. Etihad Cargo’s commitment to expanding capabilities has been demonstrated through the carrier’s ongoing investment in infrastructure and solutions that ensure cargo is transported safely and in compliance with international standards.”

Etihad Cargo also reported an 81 per cent electronic airway bill penetration rate, demonstrating the carrier’s continued investment in digitalisation. To further enhance its customers’ booking journey, Etihad Cargo added more features to its new online booking portal in 2021, which resulted in 57 per cent more bookings made via the portal. The carrier also launched a Mandarin version of its website and booking portal, cementing Etihad Cargo’s strategic footprint in China. This key market contributes over 20 per cent of the carrier’s operations.

“Following these positive mid-year results, Etihad Cargo remains committed to working closely with partners and customers to ensure the carrier remains their air cargo partner of choice. Etihad Cargo will continue to expand operations and add key routes to fully support the capacity demands of customers.”

Etihad Cargo’s network currently offers cargo capacity to 79 destinations across Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and the Americas with 564 weekly rotations.